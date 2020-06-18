Subway Announces Plans for 50,000 Jobs Across North America

Milford-based Subway has announced its franchise owners are looking to hire 50,000 workers at restaurants across North America.

The jobs will range from entry-level to management. Company officials said they hope the effort can address some of the unemployment struggles during the pandemic.

"Subway recognizes the importance of supporting its communities and providing safe, reliable job opportunities to those seeking employment - now more than ever," the announcement reads.

The company has more than 22,000 locations in the U.S., 2,700 in Canada and hundreds in Mexico.

The hiring announcement comes not long after the company laid off workers as part of a restructuring plan.

In May, 150 workers, including 100 who worked at the Milford headquarters, were let go. A company spokesperson said the COVID-19 pandemic had forced them to accelerate their restructuring plans, which included reducing their global workforce. Some employees were also reassigned.

Subway restaurants have implemented new safety protocols during the pandemic to protect employees and customers. Many restaurants reopened open, offering curbside pickup and delivery options. Company officials said safety remains a priority.

Details on what jobs are available and how to apply are available here.