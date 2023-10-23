Subway completes corporate relocation from Milford to Shelton

After nearly 50 years in Milford, Subway announced the formal opening of its new corporate headquarters in Shelton on Monday.

The move was announced in June of 2022, with the transition originally expected to happen in the spring of 2023.

According to the company, the new headquarters on Corporate Drive includes "a modernized workspace," consisting of an open floor plan, lounge areas, and on-site amenities within the surrounding corporate park.

Subway says all Connecticut employees have been transitioned out of the Milford offices and into the new building. The two locations are about 10 miles apart.

Subway A look inside the new Connecticut Dual-Headquarters of Subway

The Shelton location is one of two of Subway's "Dual-Headquarters." Their other corporate location in Miami, Florida includes consumer-facing operations and the company's Latin America regional staff.

In a release, Subway says the move is a step in "modernizing the Subway brand and underscores our dedication to establishing an optimal workplace for innovation, collaboration and work-life balance.”

Workers within Subway's human resources, finance, and legal departments were part of this office relation from New Haven County to Fairfield County.

The first Subway restaurant opened in Bridgeport back in 1965.