Subway to Move Several Business Units From Connecticut to Florida

Subway World Headquarters in Milford
Subway

Subway announced they are moving several business units from Milford, Connecticut to Florida, according to a company spokesperson.

The spokesperson said "some functional areas" are moving to Miami.

The consumer-facing roles will include, marketing, culinary and some communications staff, according to the spokesperson.

"These changes enable the brand to keep a finger on the pulse of more cultural conversations and the evolving tastes of the modern consumer," the spokesperson said.

Subway said the majority of the company's workforce will remain at their Milford headquarters.

The spokesperson did not say whether or not the move will cause staff layoffs.

