Suffield house fire under investigation

A house caught fire in Suffield early Saturday morning, according to firefighters.

Suffield Fire Department responded to a house fire around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters said the house was engulfed in flames upon arrival.

The fire took over an hour to fully be controlled, according to firefighters.

The house was vacant, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.