Suffield Man Arrested Again on Child Pornography Charges: Police

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man for child pornography after previously being arrested on similar charges.

Detectives have been investigating voyeurism and child pornography involving 52-year-old Gregory Butts, of Suffield, for months.

Police were able to secure an arrest warrant and he was arrested on Monday. Butts faces child pornography charges with a $150,000 bond.

In 2016, Butts was convicted of illegal sexual contact with a child. Two years later, after serving time in prison, he was sentenced to 15 years of probation, according to an arrest warrant.

In March 2022, probation officers conducting a home visit conducted a reasonable suspicion search of Butts' home. There, police found seven suspicious cell phones that had just recently been charged.

Detectives also found a notebook and loose papers which had usernames written on them "consistent with terms or references for young females." There appeared to be ages written in parenthesis next to the usernames, ranging from ages 13 to 15, along with names, street address, city and state, court documents show.

Investigators also found voyeuristic nude photos and videos of the man's neighbor on his phone. In total, police examined over 10,500 photos and videos of suspected child pornography.

Butts was taken into custody on March 4 and is being held on a $1 million bond.