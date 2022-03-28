Suffield Schools Investigating Racially Insensitive Snapchat Message

The Suffield public school district is investigating after a student in the district created what school officials said was a racially insensitive Snapchat message.

The superintendent and the assistant superintendent of schools, who also serves as the interim principal of Suffield High School, said in a message to the school community that the high school and district administration were made aware Sunday of the message and responded accordingly.

“The Suffield Public Schools strongly condemns the racially insensitive comments that were heard on this social media video. Please be assured that the district will conduct a prompt and thorough investigation and disciplinary consequences will follow,” Michelle Zawawi, the assistant superintendent of schools and Suffield High School interim principal, and Superintendent of Schools Timothy Van Tasel said in a statement

“In addition, we remain resolute in our commitment to creating a respectful, safe, and welcoming environment for all students, families, faculty and staff in the Suffield Public Schools,” they added.

Zawawi and Van Tasel said they had been notified that the original Snapchat post has been removed.