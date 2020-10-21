Some Suffield Schools to Move to Remote Learning Due to Staff Quarantines

Suffield High School and Suffield Middle School will see changes to their learning schedules due to several confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district.

Superintendent Timothy Van Tasel said the district has seen six confirmed cases in three days - three in the high school, two at the middle school and one at the elementary school. Between the middle and high school, there are 36 faculty and staff members quarantined.

Because of the quarantines, the high school will move to a distance learning model for the next four school days, while the middle school will remain in the hybrid model cohorts. Next Wednesday, the high school will move back to in-person hybrid while the middle school moves to distance learning.

Van Tasel said the district has had difficulty finding substitute teachers. The changes to the learning models will ensure there is enough staff between schools during the quarantine period.