coronavirus in connecticut

Some Suffield Schools to Move to Remote Learning Due to Staff Quarantines

NBC Universal, Inc.

Suffield High School and Suffield Middle School will see changes to their learning schedules due to several confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district.

Superintendent Timothy Van Tasel said the district has seen six confirmed cases in three days - three in the high school, two at the middle school and one at the elementary school. Between the middle and high school, there are 36 faculty and staff members quarantined.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

Hartford 31 mins ago

Hartford Residents, Community Leaders Call for End to Violence

Pope Francis 41 mins ago

Catholics, LGBTQ Community React to Pope's Same-Sex Civil Union Endorsement

Because of the quarantines, the high school will move to a distance learning model for the next four school days, while the middle school will remain in the hybrid model cohorts. Next Wednesday, the high school will move back to in-person hybrid while the middle school moves to distance learning.

Van Tasel said the district has had difficulty finding substitute teachers. The changes to the learning models will ensure there is enough staff between schools during the quarantine period.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutreopening schoolsremote learningsuffieldcoronavirus in connecticut schools
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us