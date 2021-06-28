Summer Camps Start Today Amid Heat Advisory

Summer camps are something kids look forward to every year. In New Haven, kids will be returning for the summer season amid a heat advisory that's in effect.

Today will feature abundant sunshine, high humidity and temperatures will be hot with highs near 95 degrees. The "feels-like" temperature will be in the low 100s away from the water.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

With that in mind, here are some things to remember:

Hydration is at the top of the list. If you're outside, especially for long amounts of time, you have to make sure you're getting enough fluids every hour.

To make sure you stay hydrated, here are some helpful tips:

Drink more water than usual.

Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids.

Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Remind others to drink enough water.

Loose-fitting, lightweight clothing is the way to go for both children and adults.

You should also be mindful of heat-related illnesses. Heat strokes happen when your body temperature rises rapidly. Heat rashes consist of red clusters or pimples or small blisters.

Yesterday, Governor Ned Lamont warned the public about the hot temperatures in Connecticut for the next few days. As a precaution, he encourages the public to stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible and limit outdoor activities if you can.

Cooling centers will also be open. You can call 211 to find the closest cooling center to you.

Other tips include: