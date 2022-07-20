Summer Camps Work to Keep Kids Cool During Extreme Heat

Campers at Camp Sloper in Southington flocked to the water to cool off Wednesday. With extreme heat in the forecast, the camp moved outdoor activities to the shade and planned more water activities for the kids.

"We are used to this and this is the kind of environment that we deal with so we have policies and procedures in place to keep kids safe," said Justin Hubeny, director of Camp Sloper. "That is our ultimate goal here."

Camp KO in West Hartford said safety is also their ultimate goal. They shifted some outdoor activities inside.

"We take a lot more breaks and we try to change our schedule up," said Sheri Shea, director of Camp KO. "For our outdoor sports, we have this wonderful facility here so we are going to bring some of our outdoor sports in here when this group of tennis players is out eating lunch."

Campers told NBC Connecticut they were taking breaks in the shade and drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated.

According to NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologists, highs will continue in the mid to upper 90s this weekend. Storms will bring an end to the heat wave by Monday.