summer concerts

Summer Concert Series Returns To Connecticut

By Caroline LeCour

NBC Connecticut

Numerous annual concert series are returning after a difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic. NBC Connecticut has your guide to music around the state this summer:

Tuesday, June 22

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

East Haddam: Goodspeed By The River Concert Series, Ambassador of Love: Celebrating Pearl Bailey at The Goodspeed Tent. Tickets start at $45, only available by phone. June 22 - July 18

Local

Naugatuck 3 mins ago

Vandalism at Naugatuck Playground Under Investigation

electric vehicles 4 hours ago

Connecticut Increases Rebates for Electric Car Purchases

Wednesday, June 23

East Haddam: Goodspeed By The River Concert Series, Bennett & Babs: The Songs of Tony Bennett and Barbara Streisand at The Goodspeed Tent. Tickets start at $45, only available by phone. June 23 - July 4. 

Wednesday, June 30

Middletown: Music at the Mansion, Moto Caribbean Grooves at the Wadsworth Mansion lawn. 5:30 p.m. (Rain check 7/28) 

Thursday, June 24

East Hartford: Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Shaded Soul at Great River Park. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Westport: MoCa Concert Series, Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung, piano duo at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 7:00 p.m. (Rain check 6/26) General admission $105, MoCA Members: Receive 15% Discount with Member ID. 

Saturday, June 26

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Eggy at the Westville Music Bowl, 5:00 p.m. 

Tuesday, July 6

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at the Westville Music Bowl, 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Wednesday, July 7 

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at the Westville Music Bowl, 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $50. 

East Haddam: Goodspeed By The River Concert Series, Together Again: Max & Celeste Sing Their Broadway Favorites at The Goodspeed Tent. Tickets start at $45, only available by phone. July 7 - 18

Thursday, July 8 

East Hartford: Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Larry Stevens at Great River Park. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Westport: MoCa Concert Series, Oshima Brothers at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 7:00 p.m. (Rain check 7/10) General admission $50, MoCA Members: Receive 15% Discount with Member ID. 

Sunday, July 11

Madison: 60’s Satisfaction Band at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

Middletown: Music at the Mansion, CJ West and the Downtown Train at the Wadsworth Mansion lawn. 5:30 p.m. (Rain check 7/28)

Thursday, July 15

East Hartford: Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Soul Sound Revue at Great River Park. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Madison: Morgan Skelly and the Old Crows at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

East Haddam: Goodspeed By The River Concert Series, Jonny & The Devil’s Box at The Goodspeed Tent. Tickets start at $45, only available by phone. July 22 - Aug 1

East Hartford: Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Dually Noted at Great River Park. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Middletown: Music at the Mansion, Someone You Can Xray at the Wadsworth Mansion lawn. 5:30 p.m. (Rain check 7/28)

Sunday, July 25

Madison: The Larry Stevens Band at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Bright Eyes with Japanese Breakfast & Lucy Dacus at the Westville Music Bowl, 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 

Friday, July 30

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Westville Music Bowl, 6:30 p.m. 

Saturday, July 31

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Westville Music Bowl, 6:30 p.m. 

Sunday, August 1

Madison: Nightshift Band at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, August 6

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Billy Strings at the Westville Music Bowl, 7:00 p.m. 

Saturday, August 7

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Billy Strings at the Westville Music Bowl, 7:00 p.m. 

Sunday, August 8

Madison: 1 Wild Night at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Madison: Eddie Seville at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, August 20

Westport: MoCa Concert Series, Samara Joy featuring the Pasquale Grasso Trio​ at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 7:00 p.m. (Rain check 8/21) General admission $105, MoCA Members: Receive 15% Discount with Member ID. 

Sunday, August 22

Madison: Last Licks at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 29

Madison: LA’s Backstage Pass at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, September 3

Westport: MoCa Concert Series, The Simon Mulligan Trio at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 7:00 p.m. (Rain check 9/4) General admission $105, MoCA Members: Receive 15% Discount with Member ID. 

Sunday, September 5

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, King Crimson at the Westville Music Bowl, 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

This article tagged under:

summer concertslocal concerts
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us