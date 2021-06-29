Summer Concert Series Returns To Connecticut

Numerous annual concert series are returning after a difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic. NBC Connecticut has your guide to music around the state this summer:

Tuesday, June 22

East Haddam: Goodspeed By The River Concert Series, Ambassador of Love: Celebrating Pearl Bailey at The Goodspeed Tent. Tickets start at $45, only available by phone. June 22 - July 18

Wednesday, June 23

East Haddam: Goodspeed By The River Concert Series, Bennett & Babs: The Songs of Tony Bennett and Barbara Streisand at The Goodspeed Tent. Tickets start at $45, only available by phone. June 23 - July 4.

Wednesday, June 30

Middletown: Music at the Mansion, Moto Caribbean Grooves at the Wadsworth Mansion lawn. 5:30 p.m. (Rain check 7/28)

Thursday, June 24

East Hartford: Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Shaded Soul at Great River Park. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Westport: MoCa Concert Series, Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung, piano duo at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 7:00 p.m. (Rain check 6/26) General admission $105, MoCA Members: Receive 15% Discount with Member ID.

Saturday, June 26

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Eggy at the Westville Music Bowl, 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at the Westville Music Bowl, 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Wednesday, July 7

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live at the Westville Music Bowl, 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

East Haddam: Goodspeed By The River Concert Series, Together Again: Max & Celeste Sing Their Broadway Favorites at The Goodspeed Tent. Tickets start at $45, only available by phone. July 7 - 18

Thursday, July 8

East Hartford: Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Larry Stevens at Great River Park. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Westport: MoCa Concert Series, Oshima Brothers at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 7:00 p.m. (Rain check 7/10) General admission $50, MoCA Members: Receive 15% Discount with Member ID.

Sunday, July 11

Madison: 60’s Satisfaction Band at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

Middletown: Music at the Mansion, CJ West and the Downtown Train at the Wadsworth Mansion lawn. 5:30 p.m. (Rain check 7/28)

Thursday, July 15

East Hartford: Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Soul Sound Revue at Great River Park. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Madison: Morgan Skelly and the Old Crows at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

East Haddam: Goodspeed By The River Concert Series, Jonny & The Devil’s Box at The Goodspeed Tent. Tickets start at $45, only available by phone. July 22 - Aug 1

East Hartford: Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Dually Noted at Great River Park. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Middletown: Music at the Mansion, Someone You Can Xray at the Wadsworth Mansion lawn. 5:30 p.m. (Rain check 7/28)

Sunday, July 25

Madison: The Larry Stevens Band at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Bright Eyes with Japanese Breakfast & Lucy Dacus at the Westville Music Bowl, 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Friday, July 30

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Westville Music Bowl, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Westville Music Bowl, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Madison: Nightshift Band at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, August 6

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Billy Strings at the Westville Music Bowl, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, Billy Strings at the Westville Music Bowl, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

Madison: 1 Wild Night at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Madison: Eddie Seville at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, August 20

Westport: MoCa Concert Series, Samara Joy featuring the Pasquale Grasso Trio​ at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 7:00 p.m. (Rain check 8/21) General admission $105, MoCA Members: Receive 15% Discount with Member ID.

Sunday, August 22

Madison: Last Licks at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 29

Madison: LA’s Backstage Pass at the Madison Town Green. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, September 3

Westport: MoCa Concert Series, The Simon Mulligan Trio at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 7:00 p.m. (Rain check 9/4) General admission $105, MoCA Members: Receive 15% Discount with Member ID.

Sunday, September 5

New Haven: Twilight Concerts Under The Stars Series, King Crimson at the Westville Music Bowl, 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35.