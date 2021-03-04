Summer Jobs Available As Amusement Parks Prepare To Open

There’s still a chill in the air but it’s not too early to start preparing for summer, especially, if you’re one of many hoping to secure a fun summer job.

Lake Compounce Family Theme and Water Park is about to open for its 175th season. To prepare for that celebration, there is plenty of employment opportunities.

North America’s oldest operating amusement park will open May 29. Before the gates can open though, they hope to hire 1,200 new workers. Lake Compounce says it is hiring in every department.

“You name it, we’re hiring for it. So, don’t hesitate to apply,” said Marketing Coordinator Paige Schmitt.

While most positions are seasonal, some are full-time. Interested applicants can participate in a ZOOM Q&A session March 26 at 4 p.m. Job interviews will also be done virtually.

“We’re hoping to get all of our applications in as soon as possible to start that process of training everybody,” added Schmitt.

Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury is also hiring. They’re looking for up to 400 people to begin the season that opens April 24.

Co-owner George Frantzis explained that a Quassy job comes with more than just a paycheck.

“We are teaching them about customer service,” said Frantzis. “We teach them how to think outside the box a little bit.”

Last season, both these parks were limited to 25% capacity due to COVID restrictions and were forced to open months later than originally scheduled. Announced Thursday, outdoor amusement parts will be allowed to open April 2 with masks and distancing still in effect.

“We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. There’s a lot of optimism,” added Frantzis.

While optimistic, these venues are taking a continued cautious approach.

“We expect our guests to come out, have some family fun while wearing their facial coverings and following social distancing rules as well.” said Schmitt.

Applicants for these jobs must be 16 or older and available for various shifts including weekends

There is one extra incentive though, employees have free access to the park during off hours.