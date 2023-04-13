Summer Rentals Are Filling Up Along Connecticut's Shoreline

Record-high temperatures Thursday left many people across Connecticut flocking to the beaches, dreaming of summer.

“It feels like June!” said Carlie Provencher, a student from Stafford on spring break. “I’m going to be disappointed Monday when I go back to school.”

While summer vacation is still months away, planning is already well underway along the shoreline.

“Everything is filling up. Everyone is looking forward to summer," said realtor Aulay Carlson.

Carlson, with Shore and Country Real Estate, said his team started taking rental bookings months ago. Demand has died down some, compared to the historic demand seen during the first summers of the pandemic.

“Now there is a little more leeway, but not much. There really isn’t," said Carlson. "The other agent in the office is booking four more weeks at different properties right now. You can’t wait until May.”

According to Carlson, rental prices for their more than 30 properties along the shoreline have remained relatively stable. Though, there is less inventory of rental homes along the shoreline.

“People have come in and bought houses and they don’t want to rent because they want to use it," said Carlson.

While demand is high, there are still rental properties available. Availability will depend on when you want to rent and where.

“Waterfront, steps to the water - unfortunately - most of those are gone," said Carlson. “We still have awesome properties that are available, they are just a little further from the beach.”

Realtor Stan Mickus has also seen rental properties booking fast. He manages several rental properties in Mystic.

“Many of my properties now are booked through the end of June on weekends," said Mickus. "However, there is mid-week business to be had Sundays through Thursdays and those tend to fill in typically later.”

Mickus said the pandemic drew more visitors to Mystic and they continue to see increased traffic.

If vacation-goers are hoping for a weekend getaway, Mickus had this advice: "Don't wait."