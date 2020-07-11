“Summer Saturdays” Promotion Starting Up in New Haven

New Haven businesses are hoping you’ll remember they’re open safely this summer.

With that in mind, city officials alongside other partners are kicking off “Summer Saturdays.”

Starting Saturday, July 11th and throughout the rest of the month, “Summer Saturdays” means restaurants, retailers, salons, and other services in the city will be offering special deals from noon to 4pm.

There will be 20 percent off first purchases of select merchandise.

A two course, $20 lunch special will be served up at participating restaurants, with many offering even more outdoor seating now too.

“New Haven is known for its chefs and bartenders and we are all still here for you, so come down and join us for the weekend and have some delicious food and tour the city, and hit our retail shops,” said John Brennan, the executive chef and owner of Elm City Social and Olives and Oil in New Haven.

Visitors can also enjoy live music in and around the Chapel Street and College Street area from noon to 2pm.

“It’s a great opportunity to rediscover everything that people really love about downtown New Haven. You can go to a restaurant, take a walking tour, go see the Yale campus if you want. See the waterfront. It’s really a beautiful time of year in new Haven and with the parks and beaches really full this is a great alternative to buy local,” said Michael Piscitelli, New Haven’s Economic Development Administrator.

More than 40 restaurants and businesses have signed up to participate so far and they hope you’ll stop by to say hello—from a social distance of course—and enjoy what the city has to offer this summer.

“Things do look a little different right now, but we really want folks to know that we’re trying to be responsive to their needs,” said Carlos Eyzaguirre, an Economic Development Officer for the City of New Haven.

Visitors are asked to practice social distancing.

So make sure to pack your mask, hand sanitizer, sunblock, your wallet, a full stomach, and perhaps be ready to dust off your dancing shoes.