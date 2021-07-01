Sun Safety Tips For The Fourth of July Weekend

As Connecticut prepares for the Fourth of July weekend amidst the second heatwave of the year, The Skin Cancer Foundation reminds everyone of the importance of sun safety.

In an email sent out on Thursday, The Skin Cancer Foundation noted that after every July 4 holiday weekend, their website experiences record-breaking traffic in regards to searches for sunburn care, which raises concern about regular sun safety practices.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Choosing a #sunscreen:



🧴 Broad spectrum: Protects from both UVA and UVB rays

🚶 SPF 15: Ideal for every day, occasional exposure

🏊‍♀️ SPF 30+: Necessary for extended outdoor activities

💛 Look for products with our Seal of Recommendation



Learn more: https://t.co/f2ztbWwHcv — SkinCancerFoundation (@SkinCancerOrg) June 29, 2021

To prevent sunburns before they happen, here are a few tips to follow before you start your weekend celebrations:

Be sure to pack and apply a 30 SPF or higher, broad-spectrum sunscreen. This will prevent harmful UV rays from the sun to damage your skin cells, which causes a sunburn.

Be sure to apply enough sunscreen to protect your exposed skin, and reapply every 2 hours or immediately after swimming.

When sitting outside for a prolonged period, wearing a hat, sunglasses or a cover up will also help protect you from the sun.

If you find yourself with a sunburn, find shade as soon as you notice yourself starting to burn. Keep hydrated and apply a moisturizer as sunburns can cause dehydration.

According to The Skin Cancer Foundation’s website, 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. If you have had 5 or more sunburns in your life, your risk for melanoma doubles.

To learn more about sunburn prevention and treatment, visit The Skin Cancer Foundation