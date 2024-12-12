Sunny and breezy day ahead Thursday

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy to windy at times and the wind gusts will be up to 35 miles per hour.

Thursday night will be fair and cold with temperatures in the 20s.

Chilly temperatures will stick around as we end the week and head into the weekend.

Friday and Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 30s and cold in the morning with lows in the teens.

No big storms are showing up right now in the next seven to 10 days.