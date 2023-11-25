StormTracker

Sunny and chilly temperatures today, rain arrives Sunday night

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A colder air mass has moved into the state and you will notice the change in the air today.

High temperatures will only climb into the middle to upper 30s for most of the state today.

There will not be a lot of wind to deal with, but any breeze will keep the wind chill values in the lower 30s and even some upper 20s in the hills at times.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sunshine is expected to continue today. Clouds will increase on Sunday as a storm approaches.

Rain develops Sunday evening and continues into Monday morning.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

Wethersfield 2 hours ago

2 injured after car hits garbage truck on Silas Deane Highway on Wethersfield

Waterbury 2 hours ago

Teen grazed by bullet at Waterbury apartment complex

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us