Sunny and chilly temperatures today, rain arrives Sunday night

A colder air mass has moved into the state and you will notice the change in the air today.

High temperatures will only climb into the middle to upper 30s for most of the state today.

There will not be a lot of wind to deal with, but any breeze will keep the wind chill values in the lower 30s and even some upper 20s in the hills at times.

Sunshine is expected to continue today. Clouds will increase on Sunday as a storm approaches.

Rain develops Sunday evening and continues into Monday morning.

