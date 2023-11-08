connecticut weather

Sunny and cold day on tap for Wednesday

There is a sunny and cold day on tap for Wednesday.

There will be gusty winds in the morning and it will be breezy in the afternoon.

Despite a lot of sun, the "feels-like" temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

A weak storm will go north of us on Thursday. A few rain showers are possible. There is also a low possibility of sleet overnight.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Friday will be cloudy and chilly.

The weekend looks sunny and cold.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Bridgeport mayor claims win, but do-over looms in election upended by video of ballot box stuffing

Waterbury 8 hours ago

Democrat Paul Pernerewski declares victory in Waterbury mayoral race

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us