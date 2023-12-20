Happy Wednesday! The fair weather is continuing with a sunny and cool day on tap.

There will be lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the 40s. A breeze will make it feel colder.

It will be chillier on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s.

For the holiday weekend, it will be milder with highs back in the 40s. Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny with temperatures near 45.

We have some bad news for anyone who wanted a white Christmas this year. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

