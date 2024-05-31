StormTracker

Sunny and in the 70s on Friday

Friday is starting out as a beautiful day with morning sunshine and we will have puffy clouds in the afternoon.

We are in for a pleasant day of weather with high temperatures in the 70s.

High temperatures for Connecticut
As the weekend begins, Saturday will be beautiful, sunny and in the 80s.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Sunday and Monday and it will be partly sunny.

The nice weather will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday but it will turn wet after that.

