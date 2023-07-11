connecticut weather

Sunny and warm day on tap in Connecticut

A quieter day is on the way for Tuesday.

Sunshine returns to the state.

Expect temperatures in the mid 80s to around 90.

Dew points won't be as high the next few days.

Some rivers are running high across the state after the recent rain. Several communities across the state are also continuing to clean up the damage the rain left.

The Connecticut River is expected to crest on Wednesday before going back down.

