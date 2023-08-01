connecticut weather

Sunny and warm day on tap

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have a sunny and warm day on tap for Tuesday.

There will be lots of sun and low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday night will be cool with temperatures in the 50s for most. Some cities and towns could see temperatures in the upper 40s.

Wednesday looks beautiful with highs in the upper 70s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and around 80 degrees. Showers or storms are possible Thursday night into Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us