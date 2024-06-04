Sunny and warm today, rain possible later in the week

We have a sunny and warm day on tap for Tuesday and some rain is possible later in the week.

There will be lots of sunshine Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s inland and lower 70s at the beaches.

A bit of fog is possible at night and into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks similar with mostly sunny skies. It will be more humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain looks likely on Thursday morning and again later in the afternoon. Thunder is possible.

