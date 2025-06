We have a sunny and warm day on tap for Tuesday.

Highs will be around 80.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Smoke will filter in the sun in the afternoon.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As we look ahead for the rest of the workweek, highs will be near 90 by Thursday.

There's a slight storm chance later Thursday with additional storm chances on Friday and Saturday.

There will be clearing on Sunday.