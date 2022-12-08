connecticut weather

Sunny, Breezy and Mild Thursday

Connecticut temperatures on December 8
There will be lots of sunshine Thursday, along with breezy weather and mild temperatures for this time of the year. The high temperature will be around 50 degrees.

Thursday night will be fair and moonlit.

On Friday, we will have lots of sun, and it will be cooler.

Clouds and sun will mix with colder temps on Saturday, then it will be cloudy, and rain or snow showers are possible later Sunday.

Issues are possible Monday morning for the commute to work and school. 

