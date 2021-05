After some severe thunderstorms moved through the state last night, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a much calmer day in the forecast.

Skies will clear up this morning to give way to a mostly sunny and pleasant day.

Another chance of rain possible for Friday with some thickening clouds tomorrow and cooler temperatures to move into the state.

Rain tomorrow evening into Saturday morning. More rain Sunday.

The weather will clear up just in time for Memorial Day.