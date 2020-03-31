gardening

Sunny Farm Offers Tips to Create a Personal Garden as Demand for Food Increases

By Dominique Moody

NBC Universal, Inc.

Since the beginning of the COVID19 outbreak, there has been a high demand for everyday essentials like food.

As the world adapts to a new way of living, Sunny Farm in Rocky Hill is working to offer the public a different way of picking and eating their food.

"We have seen people coming in," said Henry Vasel, owner of Sunny Farm. "We've had a huge amount of people asking for fruit trees."

The business is looking to take in new customers who may have an interest in growing but are not familiar with the process.

Sunny Farm is offering a free pea-pot made up of 12 cubicles filled with dirt. All customers have to do is purchase which vegetable and fruit seeds they want.

Vasel believes planting could be great for kids.

"Everybody can start this at home whether it be tomato plants or cucumbers or whatever," said Vasel.

Sunny Farm is still on the mind of workers as they wait to see how the virus will impact the business.

"There's a lot of fungus and viruses that can grow on our plants, other than the COVID-19," said Vasel.

It's a key reason why Vasel and his team are keeping both their hands and plants clean. Sunny Farm is offering delivery and curbside services to continue practicing social distancing.

"We take pictures for our customers and send them to their cellphone," said Vasel. "They can pick out which plants or flowers they may like and we are only too happy to deliver to some people's home."

