Sunny this morning, scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon

This morning is starting off with abundant sunshine before rain moves in for the afternoon.

Clouds will build in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop.

Highs will be near 80.

There will be periods of rain overnight. It could be heavy at times.

More showers are likely on Thursday morning.

It will clear later in the day. Highs will be near 69.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the 80s.

