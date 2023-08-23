connecticut weather

Sunny with low humidity today, rain chances go up by Friday

By Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Happy Wednesday! We're starting off with cool temps this morning with many locations reaching the low 50s.

We'll mostly clear with plenty of sunshine later today with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s.

Afternoon highs will remain on the cooler side for the rest of the week with clouds expected to move in by tomorrow afternoon with scattered showers developing late Thursday night and lasting through Saturday morning.

The heaviest of the rain looks to arrive Friday morning with a few rumbles of thunder not ruled out.

A few showers could be leftover for Saturday morning, but much of the weekend will be dry with temps in the mid and upper 70s.

