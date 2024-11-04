Sunnybrook State Park in Torrington closed because of fire

Sunnybrook State Park in Torrington is closed because of a fire, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Sunnybrook State Park, Torrington is closed due to Fire https://t.co/kPSBeWBE3q — DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) November 4, 2024

Firefighters are battling several fires across the state amid dry conditions and a statewide emergency burn ban is in effect.

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme is also closed because of fire.

The Enduro Trail in Voluntown and parts of North Stonington within the Pachaug State Forest are closed as well.

Outdoor grills, fire pits, campfires, kindling and use of flame are not allowed in any state parks, forests or other state-owned public lands.

It's one of 99 brush fires currently burning in the state. DEEP said they are responding to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.