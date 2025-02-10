Super Bowl halftime show dancer displays Palestinian flag during Kendrick Lamar performance

A dancer who was part of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show was detained by security after he waved a Palestinian flag with the words "Sudan" and "Gaza" written on it toward the end of the performance, the NFL said, NBC News reported.

The NFL identified the person, who was dressed in black like other dancers on the field, "as part of the 400-member field cast."

"We commend security for quickly detaining the individual who displayed the flag," the league said. "He was a part of the 400-member field cast. The individual hid the item on his possession and unveiled it late in the show. No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent."

New Orleans police and Homeland Security Investigations directed NBC News to the NFL security team for comment.

A representative for Apple Music, which sponsors the halftime show, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident appeared to happen during the last song, "tv off." Photos and video of the moment showed the person holding the flag up while he stood on the back of a black Grand National car that was featured throughout the performance.

He then jumped off the stage and jogged around the field for about 20 seconds before he was tackled and detained. After the lights went back on, he was walked off the field.

The incident comes a day after another round of prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas amid a weekslong ceasefire in their war that has so far seen the release of a number of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, as well as and much-needed aid being sent into Gaza.

