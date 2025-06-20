Superintendent considering closing Brennan Rogers School in New Haven

The superintendent of schools in New Haven said there is a possibility of closing the Brennan Rogers School as part of an effort to deal with a budget gap.

Dr. Madeline Negrón, the superintendent of schools in New Haven, notified parents and guardians in a letter on Tuesday.

She said she is looking to close a projected $16.5 million budget gap and limit layoffs.

“After careful consideration and thorough review of a variety of financial scenarios, it has become evident that I must include the closing of Brennan Rogers as a possible effort in closing the $16.5 million budget gap we project while limiting layoffs. This decision is not made lightly as I understand the impact it would have on our students, families, and staff,” Negrón wrote.

The school has 132 students, according to the letter, and the superintendent said they would have a special lottery if the school is closed to ensure that the students “have access to quality educational opportunities.”

You can find the full letter below.