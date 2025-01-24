Superintendent of schools in Hartford to step down at end of school year

The superintendent of schools in Hartford will be stepping down at the end of the school year.

Hartford Public Schools released a statement on Friday morning saying that Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodríguez, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools, “announced a transition of district leadership at the end of the current academic year.”

She began serving Hartford Public Schools as assistant superintendent of instructional leadership in 2015 and she has served as superintendent of schools since 2017.

“When I accepted the role of Superintendent and CEO nearly eight years ago, I made a promise to pour every ounce of passion, dedication, and love into our collective pursuit of equity and excellence for each student in our care. Together, we are delivering on that promise,” Torres-Rodríguez said in her letter to the Hartford Board of Education.

Hartford Public Schools said Torres-Rodríguez is the second longest serving superintendent in Hartford after former superintendent Hernán LaFountaine.

Torres-Rodríguez, a native of Puerto Rico, started attending Hartford schools in fifth grade and graduated from Hartford Public High School.

“I am inspired by our incredible team — courageous people working in every corner of the district, and in every capacity, remaining steadfast in their commitment to all students. They will continue to work shoulder to shoulder with the community to carry this work forward,” Torres-Rodríguez added. “They have the tools, the knowledge, and the heart to advocate for what our children need. I believe in them. I believe in you. And I believe in Hartford.”