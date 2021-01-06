blood drive

Support NBC CT, Telemundo CT, Red Cross, Yard Goats Blood Drive

Blood donation in Kharkiv
Barcroft Media

Give back to your community by donating life-saving blood.

Support American Red Cross of Connecticut:

The need for blood donations is always constant, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need is critical. NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut will be partnering with the American Red Cross and Hartford Yard Goats for a two-day New Year's blood drive on Wednesday, January 6 and Thursday, January 7.

Local

uconn basketball 1 hour ago

Polley Helps UConn Pull Away From Marquette 65-54

coronavirus pandemic 1 hour ago

UConn Women's Basketball Game v. Xavier Next Week Postponed

The blood drive will take place each day at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford and the West Hartford Town Hall.

In Connecticut alone, the Red Cross must collect 302 units of blood every day to meet hospital patient needs

Click here for more information and to register today!

To help maintain social distancing, appointments are required.

Learn more ways to help here.

This article tagged under:

blood driveNBC Connecticut Blood Drive
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us