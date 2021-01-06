Support NBC CT, Telemundo CT, Red Cross, Yard Goats Blood Drive

Give back to your community by donating life-saving blood.

The need for blood donations is always constant, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need is critical. NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut will be partnering with the American Red Cross and Hartford Yard Goats for a two-day New Year's blood drive on Wednesday, January 6 and Thursday, January 7.

The blood drive will take place each day at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford and the West Hartford Town Hall.

In Connecticut alone, the Red Cross must collect 302 units of blood every day to meet hospital patient needs

To help maintain social distancing, appointments are required.

