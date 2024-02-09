Supporting retired K9s

A Montville woman is on a mission to support law enforcement at both ends of the leash, long after their duty is done.

Krista Serra is a professional photographer by trade.

As owner of Harlow & Stone studios, she specializes in wedding and family photography while juggling life as a busy mom to five kids and five dogs. Now she’s using her skills behind the lens for a new passion project: supporting retired police K9s.

Unlike their human counterparts, police dogs don’t get a pension or healthcare coverage when they retire from active duty, Serra explained.

“These dogs, after giving their entire lives to making sure that we're safer, they just are handed over to the handler in most cases. And the handler is fully responsible for all the vet bills, the food, everything,” she said. “And especially for some of these dogs who have worked really hard for however many years that they've been in service, some of them have injuries because of apprehensions. It’s a lot on their bodies, and it can lead to having health issues down the road. They’re responsible for all of that, and that can come at a high cost.”

“And that is really in any regard. Giving them a nice big comfy bed. Food, prescriptions. If they need vet care, or surgeries.”

It’s a mission born not just from a love of dogs, but also from a deeply personal connection: Serra is a domestic violence survivor. On a fateful night in August 2021, she called 911 for help. Montville Police Officer Daniel Witts and his K9 partner Barrett responded.

“He brought such a overwhelming sense of relief to me knowing that he was at that call,” she recalled. “Because I felt safer. I I went through years and years of some not-nice things and when it all kind of came to a head, hearing Barrett be in the car, ready to come out,” she said, her voice trailing off as her eyes filled with tears.

For Serra and Witts, 2021 would be a year that would change the course of both of their lives.

“AN INCREDIBLE DOG”

He was Montville’s first-ever patrol dog. But for Officer Witts, K9 Barrett was more than just a work associate. He was his partner and best friend, by his side 24/7.

After hours, Barrett was a happy house pet who happily played with Witts’ wife and kids. But he knew when it was time to get to work.

Over almost six years together on the job, the pair was so in sync that Barrett could read Witts’ mood and body language and knew what to do without verbal commands. It’s a unique bond based on mutual trust, Witts explained.

“It’s from day one,” he said. “That's the biggest thing the K9 unit goes on, is you’ve got to have a bond with your dog. It's just him and me, our backup’s behind us. You just rely on each other. I trust him as he trusts me. If we get in a fight, I’m going to help him out or he’s going to help me out. I will do anything to bring that dog home alive.”

In the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2021, Witts had to do exactly that.

Around 5:20 a.m., he and Barrett responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a pole on Route 12 in Preston. When they arrived, the driver stepped out from behind a tree, assumed a shooting stance and pointed a gun at them. Witts gave the man commands to drop his weapon.

“As soon as I get my gun out, he takes off into the woods,” Witts said. “I sent Barrett, and he caught up to him, maybe 40 feet into the woods on a bite. By the time I got to him, they were already on the ground fighting each other.”

As Barrett held onto his leg, Presley Almanzar-DeJesus punched the dog’s face and attempted to gouge his eyes out, according to police. Witts used a Taser to subdue the convicted felon from Norwalk, who was 25 years old at the time. A search of his car later turned up two illegal firearms stolen from Bridgeport, police said, and he was arrested on more than a dozen charges.

At first, K9 Barrett appeared to be OK, aside from a bloody nose. But soon, he developed seizures, the result of a brain bleed caused by the blows to his head.

“After he got diagnosed, he still worked, we still tracked people, we found people,” Witts said. “He did narcotic searches on vehicles. He worked up until the week he couldn't work anymore. And that's when he started having seven-, eight-minute-long seizures. And then it was just time for him. I didn't want to see him in pain.”

On June 1, 2023, Witts was forced to make the heartbreaking decision to humanely euthanize his beloved partner of six years.

Fellow law enforcement officers and K9 units lined the streets for his procession. They stood at salute as Witts walked his best friend into the doors of All Friends Animal Hospital in Norwich, and eventually carried him out in a flag-draped casket.

“That was my best friend,” he said. “We were with each other all the time. When he passed, it shocked my kids. It shocked me. It was a huge void in our life.”

But his cruiser wouldn’t stay empty for long.

Two weeks later, Chief Wilfred Blanchette brought a new recruit onboard to join him: A German Shepherd named Sig. After graduating the 15-weeklong Connecticut State Police K-9 Academy in December, Witts and K9 Sig are now officially on the job together.

“My wife says it all the time, Barrett gave Sig to us. And I think it's true. He's gonna be awesome for the town.”

A NEW PURPOSE

Two and a half years have passed since the night Krista Serra called 911 for help, a choice that transformed her life, her work, and her purpose.

She now works closely with law enforcement agencies, including Montville and Officer Witts, and was hired by the state K9 academy to help photograph every class of trainees from day one through graduation and beyond. And she donates her professional services for free photo shoots for active and retired K9 teams across the state.

Witts says he’s excited to see Serra’s new purpose take shape.

“Most of our canine programs are completely on donations,” he said. “We wouldn't have half the gear we have if it wasn’t for her and organizations like her.”

On a Friday morning in January, Serra stopped by the Montville Police Department for a photo shoot of the newly minted K9 team.

As her shutter clicked away, Sig looked up adoringly at his handler as they stood in some of the very same places Witts once posed with Barrett.

Serra wanted to recreate some of those photos as a tribute to the dog who helped save her that fateful August night.

“It’s so incredible how this one little dog inspired all of this,” she said. “He was an incredible dog.”