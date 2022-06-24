Supreme Court Roe v. Wade Decision Has No Impact on CT Residents: Gubernatorial Candidate Stefanowski

Bob Stefanowski, a Republican businessman who is running for governor, said the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will have no impact on Connecticut residents and he will support Connecticut state law.

On Friday morning, the United States Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling has absolutely no impact on Connecticut residents. I will continue to support Connecticut’s state law, which has codified a woman’s right to choose, with an appropriate ban on late-term abortion,” Stefanowski’s statement said in part.

He added that he supports mandatory notification to parents for girls under the age of 16.

