Surge in Calls for Help With Homelessness in Connecticut

Organizations that make sure no one has to spend a night outside, especially when it’s freezing out, are seeing a big increase in need.

“Our entire system that responds to the emergency of homelessness is really kind of under siege,” said Margaret Middleton, CEO of The Columbus House.

Middleton runs the organization – The Columbus House – which just opened its overflow shelter. It operates several shelters in the state including in New Haven.

“There are a number of things that are driving the explosion in housing instability. One thing is the incredibly high rental increases. So the rate that which rents are going up is just driving people out of housing. They can't afford to rent a place at all,” Middleton said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Another driver is the eviction moratorium coming to an end.

According to the Columbus House, there are more than 3,000 people who are experiencing homelessness in the state right now, which has surged since the pandemic started.

Those looking for help can call 2-1-1.

“Already this year, we're running about 30% ahead of last year in terms of just those calls about that urgent need around homelessness,” said Lisa Tepper Bates, United Way of Connecticut president and CEO.

Bates tells us giving 2-1-1 a call a week or two before becoming homeless is important.

“The first thing that our contact specialists will do is to have a conversation with them and understand what's going on. And the objective is to see if there are other ways that we can be helpful,” Bates said.

That could mean trying to find ways to keep them in their current home, though connecting with a shelter is an option for someone already on the street or faces being there soon.

Now, The Columbus House and others are pushing lawmakers to continue an effort started during the pandemic which provides $5 million for programs that help people get inside when it gets really cold.

“There are a lot of neighbors in our communities who are really hurting right now,” Middleton said.