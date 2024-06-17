Surgeon General calls for warning label on social media platforms

The U.S. Surgeon General is pushing for a warning label on social media, much like the one on tobacco products now.

And it comes amid concerns online time is linked to what’s being called a mental health crisis among kids.

“Yes, I do see the dangers in the social media,” said Jaya Cornejo, of Newington.

“I see it happening to like the siblings of my friends. They're on social media all the time,” said Victoria Cornejo, of Newington.

Now the U.S. Surgeon General is calling for a warning label on social media platforms stating that they are associated with significant mental health harms for young people.

He says the country has taken action when it comes to other potential dangers like unsafe cars, planes or food.

And he argues potential social media harms are a top worry for parents.

“Not only have companies not demonstrated that their platforms are safe for kids, but there's growing evidence of harm,” said Dr. Vivek Murthy, Surgeon General.

Murthy says increased time scrolling raises the risk of anxiety and depression symptoms.

And experts say it can lead to kids continuously comparing themselves to others and glued to their devices.

“There's no escaping the chitter chatter, even if the chitter chatter whether it's benign chitter chatter or whether it's more intense negative such as bullying that's happening online,” said Dr. Yann Poncin, Yale School of Medicine Child Psychiatry Assistant Professor.

Murthy says a warning label could help bring awareness and change behavior.

Already he suggests limiting time online and delaying when kids can sign up.

“I'd like some protections there and some consequences if social media allows the younger kids to get on. I would like schools to more readily prohibit cell phone use in the schools,” said Dr. Poncin.

While Meta did not release a statement, it did tell NBC Connecticut it has worked on ideas to require parental approval for kids to download apps and calls mental health a complex issue with many factors involved.

It also points out that social media does have benefits for young people, including connecting with friends.

The Surgeon General says he needs Congress to act to mandate the social media warning.

Senator Richard Blumenthal says he supports the idea if it’s paired with other safeguards and protections.