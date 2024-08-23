Surging electric bills spark petition, plans for rally

Fed up over spiking electric bills has some people calling for action.

“Enough is enough. They keep raising the prices and it's just enough,” Joseph Sellari, of Waterford, said.

Soaring electric bills are driving some customers to demand changes including with an online petition. It has racked up nearly 60,000 signatures.

A rally and protest are also now planned at the State Capitol on Sept. 12.

“Just that the state starts listening to the people. You know, they, we got to make some cutbacks,” Deborah Ledoyt, of Coventry, said.

Much of the frustration is focused on spikes with what’s called the Public Benefits charge. That along with other factors – like hot weather – really drove up recent costs.

“It's just a huge increase. You see some of the bills I know on the Facebook page that people are posting who can pay $500, $700 for one month's worth of electric,” Ledoyt said.

Earlier this month, NBC Connecticut Investigates broke down the changes.

Increases are tied to a power plant deal and recovering costs for not shutting off people’s power during the pandemic.

Now shocked homeowners are hoping for fixes, whether it’s using federal funds to cover some of the costs; boycotting, banning or reducing the fees; as well as other ideas to help people out.

“We're just trying to do the right thing. You got future generations coming up and you know, nothing's going to get any cheaper,” Sellari said.

Already some lawmakers have called for a review of the state decision that helped lead to these bill increases.