Surveillance Cameras Captured Suspect in Milford Home Burglary: Police Published at 10:25 am on November 27, 2019 Published at 10:25 am on November 27, 2019 4 photos 1/4 Milford Police Police said they took custody of 36-year-old David Paul on Nov. 17. 2/4 Milford Police Paul, whose last known address was in Stratford, is suspected in a burglary on Sept. 12 and police said he was caught on the homeowner’s security cameras. 3/4 Milford Police According to police, he broke a rear glass door to get into the home, ransacked a bedroom, placed items in a bag before leaving out the back door. 4/4 Milford Police Paul was charged with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the first degree and criminal mischief in the second degree. 0 More Photo Galleries New gallery for article id 2192189 Top Entertainment Pictures: Zozibini Tunzi Crowned Miss Universe 2019, Golden Globe Nominees, More Top News Photos: 6 Dead in NZ Volcano Eruption, More PHOTOS: White House Christmas Decorations Unveiled