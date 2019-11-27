Surveillance Cameras Captured Suspect in Milford Home Burglary: Police

Police said they took custody of 36-year-old David Paul on Nov. 17.
Paul, whose last known address was in Stratford, is suspected in a burglary on Sept. 12 and police said he was caught on the homeowner’s security cameras.
According to police, he broke a rear glass door to get into the home, ransacked a bedroom, placed items in a bag before leaving out the back door.
Paul was charged with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the first degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.

