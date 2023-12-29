Survey looks at people's video game habits

For some, video games are a passion. For others, they are an important -- and perhaps welcome -- distraction.

But how much are we bypassing other activities to play them?

Some data from 2022 shows that for many, video games are a big part of their lives.

SolitaireBliss, the maker of one of the popular digital solitaire games, conducted a survey of 2,130 Americans from July 1–6, 2022. For the survey, 50% of respondents were men and the other 50% were women, asking them about their video game habits.

For starters, 60% of those surveyed said they like video games involving puzzles the most, such as Candy Crush and Solitaire.

Role-playing video games, action games, digital card games, and arcade games were also liked by roughly 30%-40% of those surveyed.

As for the most preferred way to play video games, 42% of everyone surveyed said they use their cellphones, 39% use game consoles, going the computer route lagged behind a little, at 26%.

On which device they play on every week, 78% of men said they use video game consoles, while 62% of women said it’s their cellphone.

Dedication seems to be a thing with gamers -- 72% say they’d give up sleep to play, 40% would skip a meal, and 32%, roughly a third, would even postpone their social plans.

It goes further than that. The survey by the Solitaire game maker also found 45% of gamers have played video games during work hours.