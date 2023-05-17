Surveyor Struck and Killed by Car in Fairfield Parking Lot

A man working in a parking lot on Post Road in Fairfield was struck and killed Wednesday morning.

The police department said they were called to the area of 2150 Post Rd. at about 9:15 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by car.

Responding officers determined that a surveyor who was assigned to work in the area was hit by a car in the driveway of the business. The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

The worker, who is a 59-year-old man from Colchester, was taken to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead. The man's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Office Kevin Wells at 203-254-4859.