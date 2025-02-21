Police arrest man suspected in hit-and-run that injured child in East Haven

Police have arrested a New Haven man who is accused of hitting a 10-year-old child who was in a crosswalk in East Haven, then leaving the scene.

The child was struck while in the crosswalk in the area of 655 Main St. in east Haven just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, according to police.

Officers determined that a driver in a 2018 Honda HR-V hit the child, then left and went through the parking lot, then onto Eastbound Frontage Road, police said.

They said several witnesses tried to stop the driver and the child and witnesses told police that the driver didn’t stop or slow down after hitting the victim.

Crews from the East Haven Fire Department treated the victim at the scene, then the child was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

While investigating, police went through video surveillance and said it showed a Honda HR-V hit the child in front of several witnesses, including one who was waving his hands running after the vehicle.

Officers identified the vehicle and contacted the registered owner, a 69-year-old New Haven man. Police said he matched the description of the driver, acknowledged cutting through the parking lot of 655 Main St. around 3:30 p.m. that but said he did not remember striking a pedestrian, according to police.

The man has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and evading responsibility resulting in injury.

He was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 26 in New Haven.