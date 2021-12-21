Bridgeport

Suspect Accused of Robbing Bank, Carjacking Lyft and Crashing in Bridgeport: PD

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after a suspect allegedly robbed a bank, carjacked a Lyft and then crashed the vehicle in Bridgeport on Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers said they received several calls about a possible bank robbery at the Webster Bank on Main Street around 10:30 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

According to police, the suspect left the bank and carjacked a Lyft before crashing on Thorme Street.

It's unclear if the suspect has been taken into custody.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 50 mins ago

CT's COVID-19 Rate Increases to 9 Percent

westport 1 hour ago

Teacher, Staff at Westport Daycare Charged After Investigation Into Treatment of Infants

Officers are at the scene of both the bank and the crash. The investigation is active.

Both Madison School and Blackham School are in a lock-in/lock-out as a precaution and authorities said school resource officers are at both schools.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportcrash investigationbank robbery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us