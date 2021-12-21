Suspect Accused of Robbing Bank, Carjacking Lyft and Crashing in Bridgeport: PD

Police are investigating after a suspect allegedly robbed a bank, carjacked a Lyft and then crashed the vehicle in Bridgeport on Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers said they received several calls about a possible bank robbery at the Webster Bank on Main Street around 10:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect left the bank and carjacked a Lyft before crashing on Thorme Street.

It's unclear if the suspect has been taken into custody.

Officers are at the scene of both the bank and the crash. The investigation is active.

Both Madison School and Blackham School are in a lock-in/lock-out as a precaution and authorities said school resource officers are at both schools.