Suspect accused of stealing, crashing vehicle into Bridgeport police cruiser apprehended

By Cat Murphy

NBC Connecticut

A person accused of stealing and crashing a vehicle into a police cruiser in Bridgeport on Sunday was apprehended after fleeing the scene of the crash.

Bridgeport police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Frank Street and Madison Avenue at around 1:50 p.m., according to a press release.

Police said the stolen vehicle then struck a Bridgeport K-9 officer’s cruiser before fleeing onto Route 8 North.

The officer sustained “non-life-threatening injuries” in the crash, according to the release.

Officials said police called off their pursuit of the stolen vehicle by Exit 12.

The suspect and vehicle were later apprehended by Derby police.

