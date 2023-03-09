Man Accused of Violent Attack on Boston-Bound Flight Due in Court Thursday

The man accused of a violent outburst on a Boston-bound flight on Sunday is expected to appear in court on Thursday, as he faces a serious federal charge.

The Leominster, Massachusetts, man accused of causing the mid-flight chaos is set to face a judge one day after the acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration testified on Capital Hill, which came on the heels of a number of incidents involving air travel.

There have been a series of incidents at Logan Airport over the last week, including one where a man allegedly tried to open the door of a plane and attacked a flight attendant.

Federal prosecutors allege that Francisco Severo Torres, 33, started an incoherent rant about 45 minutes before the United Airlines flight landed at Logan International Airport on Sunday. He allegedly tried to open one of the plane's emergency exits and, later, stab a flight attendant with a broken spoon.

Other passengers were able to tackle him to the floor, authorities said, and he was arrested when the plane landed in Boston.

The FAA’s acting administrator is now speaking out about the mid-air scare on a Boston-bound flight. The 33-year-old suspect from Leominster will be in federal court today. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/abieOvyEHx — Jeff Saperstone (@JeffNBCBoston) March 9, 2023

The acting FAA administrator, Billy Nolan, was asked about the incident on Wednesday, while testifying on Capitol Hill. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas asked what would have happened if the suspect had actually opened the door mid-flight.

“Let me just say sir that on a pressurized flight, it’s a plug type door, so it’s over-pressurized so he would not have been able to open the door mid-flight," Nolan said.

Aviation officials said that in 2022, there were more than 2,300 reports of unruly passengers.