Police arrest suspect in 2022 murder of Southington man at East Haven pool hall and bar

A man was shot and killed after a fight turned deadly at Bullseye Billiards in East Haven early Saturday morning, according to police.
Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Southington man in East Haven in August 2022.

Willie Jamel Thompson, 46, of New Haven, has been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Julius Bolden-Lowe, of Southington.

Lowe was killed in a shooting on Aug. 6, 2022. at Bullseye Billiards & Bar on Main Street in East Haven and two others were injured, according to police.

Investigators determined that there was an altercation inside the bar that turned physical and led to a shooting.

Three victims were found at the scene and all three were treated by the East Haven Fire Department, then taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where Julius Bolden-Lowe later died, police said.

The New Haven Safe Streets Task Force took Thompson into custody on Tuesday.

He has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver by a convicted felon and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Thompson is being held on a $2 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

