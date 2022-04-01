Suspect Arrested After Firing Shots in West Hartford Neighborhood: Police

Police arrested a man after they say he fired several shots on Fairlawn Street in West Hartford early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Fairlawn Street just after 1 a.m.

They located a shell casing on the porch of the home.

Officers tried to make contact with the man inside the home but he was uncooperative at first, according to police.

Some homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution, police said.

No one was injured.

After a short time, the man came out of the house and was taken into custody.

The 39-year-old suspect was charged with criminal possession of a pistol, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree breach of peace.

He was held on $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court Friday.