Suspect Arrested After Hit-and-Run Crash in Norwich That Injured 3 People

Norwich Police vehicle
A suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Norwich on Friday night that left three people injured.

Emergency crews were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of West Main Street and Thames Street around 10:30 p.m.

According to firefighters, one vehicle sustained heavy damage from being rear-ended. The other vehicle fled the scene.

Three people were transported to Backus Hospital, officials added. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Fire officials said police later found the evading vehicle and apprehended the suspect on West Town Street. Authorities have not released the suspect's identity or said what charges he or she may be facing.

