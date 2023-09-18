Suspect arrested after stabbing in Norwalk

A man was hospitalized and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Norwalk on Sunday.

Officers responded to Ely Avenue just after 2 p.m. for the report of a man who had been stabbed, according to police.

They found the victim with a stab wound to his stomach and provided medical aid. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers searched the area and quickly located the suspect nearby, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They arrested Jose Luis Pineda-Rodriguez and charged him with first-degree assault.

He was held on $100,000 bond.