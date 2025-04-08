Suspect arrested in connection with deadly assault outside Waterbury bar

Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly assault outside of a bar in Waterbury earlier this year.

Since a deadly stabbing on Jan. 11, Waterbury police have been searching for 26-year-old Garrett Piper. He is suspected in the death of 27-year-old Marquez Ebron.

Officers were called to a report of an assault involving a weapon outside of a bar on West Main Street around 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old man from Waterbury who had been assaulted. He was taken to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

While investigating, authorities said they learned that a Waterbury man had been dropped off at Saint Mary's Hospital. The man, later identified to be Ebron, reportedly had been stabbed and later died of his injuries.

The man's death marked the city's first homicide of 2025.

According to investigators, both men were involved in a physical fight with a knife outside of the bar, with other people known to them. That fight reportedly escalated and resulted in the assault and stabbing.

It is believed that the incident was isolated and stemmed from a personal dispute.

Police said Piper turned himself in to police voluntarily on Monday. He faces charges including murder, assault, breach of peace, reckless endangerment and more.

Piper appeared in court on Monday and is being held on a $2 million bond. He remains in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 203-574-6941 or the anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.